Preview: Yankees at Twins

New York’s Brian McCann will likely sit out the series finale with the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, a case of bad timing for the veteran catcher. McCann sat out the last two games with a foot injury and X-rays taken Saturday didn’t reveal any extensive damage. Twins starter Ricky Nolasco clearly won’t be shedding any tears as McCann is batting .344 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 61 career at-bats against the right-hander.

McCann’s absence from Saturday’s 2-1, 11-inning loss to Minnesota was magnified when backup Francisco Cervelli made a throwing error to allow the Twins’ decisive run to score. Minnesota’s victory halted a seven-game home losing streak against the Yankees, which includes setbacks on Thursday and Friday in the first two contests of the four-game set. Twins catcher Kurt Suzuki had two hits for the fourth time during a five-game hitting streak in which he has gone 9-for-21 with three walks.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, TBS, YES (New York), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (5-6, 4.08 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (5-6, 5.49)

Kuroda has lost three of his last four decisions after falling to Tampa Bay in his last outing. He gave up two runs and nine hits in eight innings against the Rays and has given up two or fewer earned runs in five of his last eight turns. Kuroda is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in two career starts against Minnesota.

Nolasco ended a four-start winless drought when he defeated Kansas City on Tuesday. He allowed one run and eight hits in six innings in a good bounce-back outing from permitting six runs and 11 hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Nolasco beat the Yankees in his first career start against them on May 30 when he yielded one run and seven hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees SS Derek Jeter is 1-for-14 over his last three games to see his average drop to .266.

2. Minnesota OF Josh Willingham is 1-for-12 with five strikeouts against Kuroda, while DH Kendrys Morales is hitless in eight at-bats.

3. New York OF Carlos Beltran is 16-for-47 with a homer against Nolasco, while OF Alfonso Soriano has two homers but has gone just 5-for-28.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Twins 2