Preview: Yankees at Twins

Alex Rodriguez is turning back the clock and putting the New York Yankees on his shoulders. The former MVP will try to lead the Yankees to a series win when they visit the Minnesota Twins for the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday.

Rodriguez hit three home runs in a game for the fifth time in his career in Saturday’s 8-5 win, including a tying solo blast in the ninth inning that spark a game-winning four-run rally. The impressive outburst – all three blasts traveled more than 420 feet – brought his career total to 677 home runs and helped the Yankees improve to 13-5 in July. The Twins took the first game of the series 10-1 on Friday but are losers of five of eight since the All-Star break. Kyle Gibson will try to slow Rodriguez on Sunday while the Yankees counter with Nathan Eovaldi.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 4.43 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (8-7, 3.19)

Eovaldi allowed three or fewer runs in six straight starts and held Baltimore to two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings on Monday without earning a decision. The 25-year-old has not completed six frames in any of his last four turns and has not gone seven innings since June 10 against Washington. Eovaldi is making his first appearance against Minnesota and is 5-2 with a 5.19 ERA in 10 road games this season.

Gibson had a string of five straight starts surrendering two or fewer earned runs come to an end on Monday at Los Angeles. The Angels ripped the 27-year-old for six runs and 10 hits in five innings to snap a four-start winning streak. Gibson has not had much success against New York in the past, going 1-2 with 17 runs allowed (15 earned) and 22 hits in 12 1/3 total innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins CF Aaron Hicks is 3-for-8 with four RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

2. New York recalled Nick Goody and optioned fellow RHP Branden Pinder to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

3. Minnesota RF Torii Hunter homered in each of the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Yankees 3