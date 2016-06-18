Preview: Yankees at Twins

The New York Yankees continue to get well at the expense of the worst team in the major leagues and look to make it three consecutive wins over the host Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon. New York has rebounded from a four-game losing streak by outscoring the beleaguered Twins 12-3 in the first two games of the series, including Friday’s 8-2 drubbing.

Carlos Beltran snapped out of an 0-for-10 funk by swatting a two-run homer among three hits to pull the Yankees back within one game of the .500 mark. The bottom of the order continues to produce for New York - Didi Gregorius has recorded nine hits during a four-game hitting streak and Chase Headley has hit safely in six consecutive contests. Joe Mauer has reached base in 28 straight games for the Twins, who have lost four in a row to drop to 20-47. Minnesota’s Ricky Nolasco will oppose New York’s Michael Pineda in a matchup of three-game winners.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (3-7, 5.88 ERA) vs. Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (3-4, 5.12)

Pineda’s bid to win consecutive starts for the first time this season fell short despite a strong outing in which he allowed two runs and struck out eight over six innings in a 4-1 loss to Detroit on Sunday. He won his previous start by pitching a season-high seven frames, giving up three runs and four hits against the Los Angeles Angels. Pineda has struggled away from Yankee Stadium, logging a 1-4 record and 5.46 ERA to go with a .311 batting average against.

Nolasco is turning things around since a six-start winless drought, yielding three runs and seven hits over six strong innings for a road win over the Angels on Monday. It was his third quality start in the last four outings, which followed a stretch during which he was tagged for at least four runs in six consecutive turns. Nolasco remains in search of his first victory at home, where he is 0-2 with a woeful 6.50 ERA in six outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota has trailed in 63 of its 67 games.

2. Yankees INF/OF Rob Refsnyder is 7-for-16 over his last five contests.

3. The Twins designated Oswaldo Arcia for assignment and activated fellow OF Danny Santana from the 15-day disabled list.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Twins 3