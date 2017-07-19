Preview: Yankees at Twins

While still in pursuit of first place in the American League East, the New York Yankees attempt to extend their lead in the wild-card race when they visit the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon for the rubber match of their three-game series. New York is 3 1/2 games behind Boston for the top spot in the division and owns a 1 1/2-game lead over Minnesota for the second wild card after Tuesday's 6-3 win.

Didi Gregorius went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and Aaron Judge broke out of a 1-for-21 funk to start the second half by recording two hits and an RBI as the Yankees improved to 3-3 on their 11-game road trip. New York strengthened its roster for a postseason surge after Tuesday's win, acquiring slugger Todd Frazier and relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Tyler Clippard and three minor leaguers. Minnesota, which trails first-place Cleveland by 1 1/2 games in the AL Central, squandered a 3-1 lead as it lost for the third time in five games since the All-Star break. Jorge Polanco returned to the lineup after being rested for two contests but was unable to break out of his slump as he went 0-for-2 to bring his batting average for the month down to .098.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Jordan Montgomery (6-4, 3.78 ERA) vs. Twins RH Jose Berrios (8-3, 3.70)

Montgomery has failed to last five innings in each of his last two outings but escaped with no-decisions after surrendering five runs and 13 hits over 8 1/3 total frames against Milwaukee and at Boston. The 24-year-old rookie from South Carolina is riding an eight-game unbeaten streak, however, as he has recorded four wins and yielded more than three runs just once during the string. Montgomery, who never has faced Minnesota, has been consistent this year as he's posted a 3.78 ERA in nine road outings and a 3.77 mark in eight turns at home.

Berrios entered the All-Star break having allowed 13 runs over 17 1/3 innings in his three starts prior and began the second half in an even rougher fashion, surrendering seven runs - two earned - in 1 2/3 frames of a loss at Houston on Friday. The 23-year-old Puerto Rican put together a four-start winning streak before his current struggles, giving up two runs in each outing. Berrios, who will be facing New York for the first time, is 4-1 with a 2.86 ERA in five turns at home this year.

Walk-Offs

1. The Yankees recalled Luis Cessa from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Tuesday's game and optioned fellow RHP Bryan Mitchell to the RailRiders.

2. Minnesota purchased the contract of RHP Bartolo Colon, who made the start on Tuesday, from Triple-A Rochester and activated LHP Craig Breslow (rib cage) from the 10-day disabled list while placing RHP Phil Hughes (thoracic outlet syndrome) on the 60-day DL and optioning DH Kennys Vargas to the Red Wings.

3. New York 1B Greg Bird underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday and could return in September.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Yankees 3