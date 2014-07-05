(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in first graph)

Twins 2, Yankees 1 (11): Josh Willingham scored on Francisco Cervelli’s bases-loaded throwing error with two outs in the 11th inning as host Minnesota edged New York.

Trevor Plouffe hit a slow-rolling grounder between home and the mound that pitcher Matt Thornton fielded and tossed to the plate for the second out, but Cervelli’s throw to first was wild and high down the right-field line as Willingham scored. Brian Duensing (2-2) pitched a scoreless top of the 11th for the Twins, who halted a three-game losing streak.

Chris Colabello led off the 11th with a pinch-hit, opposite-field shot to right off Thornton (0-2), a blast that was less than a foot shy of being a walk-off homer. Kendrys Morales’ chopping infield out moved to Colabello to third, Willingham was intentionally walked and Oswaldo Arcia was hit by a pitch to set the scene for the decisive play.

Yankees starter David Phelps took a shutout into the seventh before Willingham drilled a leadoff shot off the facing of the second deck in left to tie it. Phelps gave up three hits and the lone run in seven innings.

New York manufactured a run in the first against Minnesota starter Yohan Pino, who allowed one run and three hits in six innings. Ichiro Suzuki reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, moved to third on Pino’s wild pitch and scored on Cervelli’s line single to left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Willingham’s homer and Colabello’s double were the only extra-base hits of the game. … Yankees C Brian McCann (foot) was scratched from the lineup and missed his second straight game. … Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected in the bottom of the third for arguing that a balk should have been called after Phelps threw to first.