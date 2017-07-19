Sano homer caps 6-run inning in Twins' rout of Yanks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Miguel Sano homered as part of a six-run second inning, Jose Berrios pitched into the seventh and the Minnesota Twins sent the New York Yankees to another series loss with a 6-1 win on Wednesday.

Sano's three-run homer capped the big inning against New York starter Jordan Montgomery (6-5) and allowed Minnesota to overshadow the arrival Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees. The three were acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade late Tuesday night and arrived at Target Field in the early innings.

Frazier was 0-for-1 and was hit by a pitch after entering as a pinch hitter, and Kahnle worked a scoreless inning in their debuts for New York, which hasn't won a series since sweeping Baltimore from June 9-11.

The young Twins might have also seen the end of the Yankees' mystique against Minnesota. It was the Twins' first series win against New York since winning three games at Yankee Stadium in 2013.

Minnesota also earned its first home series win against New York since the 2008 season.

Berrios (9-3) is a key part of the Twins' youth movement and a big factor in the team's playoff hopes. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five batters.

Montgomery had one of his worst outings in a strong rookie season. He surrendered a career-high six runs while giving up seven hits in six innings.

Minnesota took advantage of its best chance against Montgomery in the second after the Yankees squandered their opportunity in the top half of the inning. Berrios walked two batters and allowed a hit to load the bases, but got out of the inning with a ground ball.

With one out, Chris Gimenez started the Twins' rally in the bottom half of the frame. Ehire Adrianza doubled and both runners came around to score on Zack Granite's single. They were the first two RBIs of Granite's career.

After Brian Dozier walked, Eduardo Escobar singled and Sano followed with his 23rd homer of the season, a line drive to the bullpens in left-center field.

NOTES: New York optioned LHP Chasen Shreve to Triple-A and designated 1B Ji-Man Choi and IF Rob Refsnyder for assignment to make room on the roster for the newly acquired 3B Todd Frazier, RHP David Robertson and RHP Tommy Kahnle. ... Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said OF Byron Buxton, on the disabled list with a left groin strain, is doing "pretty well" and could be activated when he is eligible on July 25. ... Twins LHP Hector Santiago is also progressing in his recovery from upper thoracic back pain. Santiago threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and is scheduled for another on Friday. Santiago will throw a simulated game before going on a rehab assignment. ... Yankees GM Brian Cashman spoke to reporters on a conference call on Tuesday and said he is still engaged in the trade market and is looking for a starting pitcher. Cashman confirmed the team had inquired on LHP Jose Quintana, who was traded by the Chicago White Sox last week to the Chicago Cubs. The groundwork of those talks played a part in New York's deal for Frazier, Robertson and Kahnle. Cashman said the team will be "careful buyers" and he wants to "maximize the present while protecting the future."