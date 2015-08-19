Bird’s two homers lift Yankees over Twins

NEW YORK -- One week into his major league career, first baseman Greg Bird described his role as doing anything to help the New York Yankees win, nothing more and nothing less.

To say Bird helped the Yankees win Wednesday would be a major understatement.

Bird became the third Yankee in the last century to have a multi-homer performance within his first five career games when he slugged a pair of two-out, two-run homers in consecutive at-bats during a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

“It was a good day,” Bird said. “We’re just trying to win games here. Anything I can do to help. That’s all I‘m trying to do, nothing more, nothing less.”

Bird’s good day helped the Yankees win for the sixth time in seven games since last Thursday after he was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and made his debut in an 8-6 win at Cleveland.

The 22-year-old filled in for incumbent Mark Teixeira, who missed his second straight game with a bone bruise in his lower right leg, and connected twice off right-hander Ervin Santana (2-4).

Bird connected on a 0-1 changeup in the fourth inning and sent it to the second deck in right field. Two innings later, Bird drove a 1-0 fastball into the Yankees’ bullpen beyond the center field wall -- similar to the location where designated hitter Alex Rodriguez’s grand slam landed Tuesday.

Bird joined Jesus Montero and Shelley Duncan as the only Yankees to homer twice within their first five major league games. Montero did it Sept. 5, 2011, off Baltimore and Duncan did it July 22, 2007, against Tampa Bay.

The second home run earned Bird a curtain call from the 38,086 fans after he was urged out the dugout by right fielder Carlos Beltran, who set up the swings with a single and a walk.

“They were just great at-bats,” Bird said. “Whenever you got a guy up there who’s making the pitcher work and gets on base, it just puts more pressure on him. Luckily enough, he made a mistake after and I was able to capitalize on that.”

Bird’s first career home run was actually a subplot at the time because right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (13-2) retired the first 12 hitters on 56 pitches. He retired four more before losing his perfect-game bid with one out in the sixth when catcher Chris Herrmann blooped a 101 mph fastball behind third baseman Chase Headley and into shallow left field.

“It came in so fast,” Herrmann said of the pitch that broke up the no-hit bid. “By the time I swung, I was starting my swing, the ball was already in the catcher’s glove, it seems like.”

Herrmann’s single actually began a three-run inning for Minnesota. After another single and a walk to second baseman Brian Dozier, designated hitter Joe Mauer had a two-run single. Two batters later, first baseman Trevor Plouffe had an infield single past the third base side of the mound.

“I felt really good today,” Eovaldi said after allowing three runs and four hits in seven innings. “I felt locked in from the first pitch. I‘m aware of it but just try to go out there and stay aggressive and keep attacking the hitters and try not to stay too fine and keep challenging (hitters).”

After his 34-pitch sixth, Eovaldi threw 15 more in the seventh, ending his career-high 120-pitch outing with a groundout on a 101 mph fastball.

With several key relievers unavailable for New York, Chasen Shreve struck out third baseman Miguel Sano for the final out of the eighth after Mauer reached second on a single and a wild pitch. Dellin Betances fanned two in the ninth for his eighth save.

Santana lost his fourth straight decision and seventh straight to the Yankees since Aug. 1, 2008. He allowed the two home runs among seven hits in 7 2/3 innings.

“To me, it was only one bad pitch. It was the changeup, that’s it,” Santana said. “The other one was a very good pitch. He hit it very good. I know probably in another park, that’s a double. Here, it’s a joke.”

Minnesota lost its fifth straight road game and fell to 2-13 in its last 15 road games. The Twins played the game short-handed as closer Glen Perkins was in Minneapolis getting an MRI and a cortisone injection in his neck.

Minnesota also lost center fielder Aaron Hicks to left hamstring strain. Hicks felt it before he reached first base on a groundout in the sixth and was placed on the disabled list after the game.

NOTES: The Twins said LHP Glen Perkins will rejoin the team Thursday in Baltimore after having an MRI and a cortisone shot in his neck. The Twins did not have the test results after the game from team physician Dr. John Steubs. ... Minnesota CF Aaron Hicks was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, but it is not expected to cost him more than two weeks. To replace Hicks, the Twins recalled OF Byron Buxton from Triple-A Rochester. ... Yankees RHP Michael Pineda (right forearm) threw a side session Wednesday morning and will make a second rehab start Friday. He could rejoin the rotation next week if there are no physical issues. ... 1B Mark Teixeira missed his second straight game with a bone bruise in his lower right leg and manager Joe Girardi said he was still sore after the game.