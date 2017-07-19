Sano homer caps 6-run inning in Twins' rout of Yanks

MINNEAPOLIS -- For years, the Minnesota Twins were never able to overcome the New York Yankees, whether it be in the playoffs from 2004 to 2010 or more recently in the regular season.

New York's pinstripes and traditional gray road uniforms had Minnesota flummoxed.

Perhaps the young Twins and second-year starter Jose Berrios are too raw to remember the losses of yesteryear.

Miguel Sano homered as part of a six-run second inning, Berrios pitched into the seventh and the Minnesota sent the Yankees to another series loss with a 6-1 win on Wednesday.

"A win is a win but when you can go out there and win against a team like the Yankees, that's awesome," Berrios said. "I know they've been struggling for a couple weeks and are falling down the standings, but with that lineup they have, it's a good victory."

Sano's three-run homer capped the big inning against New York starter Jordan Montgomery (6-5) and allowed the Twins to overshadow the arrival Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees. The three were acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade late Tuesday night and arrived at Target Field in the early innings.

Frazier was 0-for-1 and was hit by a pitch after entering as a pinch hitter, and Kahnle worked a scoreless inning in their debuts for New York, which hasn't won a series since sweeping Baltimore from June 9-11.

"I feel like we've played better in the second half than we did the first," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We have not hit like we did. I think that will get going. I just feel like we're poised to make a good little run here. I like what our pitchers are doing and the way they're competing. Offensively, we'll get going and we'll put things together."

Minnesota won its first series against New York since winning three games at Yankee Stadium in 2013. It was the first home series win against the Yankees since the 2008 season.

Berrios (9-3) is a key part of the Twins' youth movement and a big factor in the team's playoff hopes. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed one run on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five batters.

Montgomery had one of his worst outings in a strong rookie season. He surrendered a career-high six runs while giving up seven hits in six innings.

"He just didn't have his stuff," Girardi said. "He couldn't find his curveball or his changeup early in the game. As time went on, he found it and that was the difference."

Minnesota took advantage of its best chance against Montgomery in the second after the Yankees squandered their opportunity in the top half of the inning. Berrios walked two batters and allowed a hit to load the bases, but got out of the inning with a ground ball.

"I think you could see some of the frustration with some of the pitches he was making there through the first inning-plus," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "(Pitching coach Neil Allen) had a good meeting there, I think, when the bases were loaded, he went out there and we were able to get an out and get off the field. But he seemed to settle in. It just seemed like strike one started to come more frequently. I think he got more confidence back."

With one out, Chris Gimenez started the Twins' rally in the bottom half of the frame. Ehire Adrianza doubled and both runners came around to score on Zack Granite's single. They were the first two RBIs of Granite's career.

After Brian Dozier walked, Eduardo Escobar singled and Sano followed with his 23rd homer of the season, a line drive to the bullpens in left-center field.

"It just snowballed and I couldn't stop the bleeding," Montgomery said. "They just got on me with two outs and I couldn't get the last one."

NOTES: New York optioned LHP Chasen Shreve to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated 1B Ji-Man Choi and INF Rob Refsnyder for assignment to make room on the roster for the newly acquired 3B Todd Frazier, RHP David Robertson and RHP Tommy Kahnle. ... Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said OF Byron Buxton, on the disabled list with a left groin strain, is doing "pretty well" and could be activated when he is eligible on July 25. ... Twins LHP Hector Santiago is also progressing in his recovery from upper thoracic back pain. Santiago threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and is scheduled for another on Friday. Santiago will throw a simulated game before going on a rehab assignment. ... Yankees GM Brian Cashman spoke to reporters on a conference call on Tuesday and said he is still engaged in the trade market and is looking for a starting pitcher. Cashman confirmed the team had inquired on LHP Jose Quintana, who was traded by the Chicago White Sox last week to the Chicago Cubs. The groundwork of those talks played a part in New York's deal for Frazier, Robertson and Kahnle. Cashman said the team will be "careful buyers" and he wants to "maximize the present while protecting the future."