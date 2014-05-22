Preview: Yankees at White Sox

Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale makes his return to the rotation Thursday at home in the first of four straight games against the New York Yankees. Sale last pitched April 17, allowing one hit and striking out 10 in a career-high 127-pitch outing against Boston before going on the disabled list with a left flexor muscle strain. Following one rehab outing in which he fanned 11 in just four innings, Sale had a successful bullpen session Tuesday and was deemed good to go.

Sale will hope for a bit more run support than his teammates could muster in a 3-1 loss at Kansas City on Wednesday, when the White Sox managed four hits. The Yankees hit the South Side of Chicago after splitting two games at Wrigley Field, snagging a 4-2 win in 13 innings Wednesday afternoon. All 13 of New York’s hits were singles as the club improved to 9-5 in its last 14 road games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), WCIU (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH David Phelps (1-0, 3.33 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Chris Sale (3-0, 2.30)

This marks the fourth straight start for Phelps since entering the rotation earlier this month. He has lasted just five innings in his last two outings but did manage to keep Pittsburgh off the board and pick up his first win of the year Saturday at home. Phelps, who has made just one appearance in relief versus the White Sox, has a 5.09 ERA in his career on the road, compared to 2.98 at home.

Sale lasted at least seven innings in three of his four starts prior to the injury, throwing an average of 112.8 pitches. He let up two earned runs on 10 hits in 14 2/3 innings over two starts versus New York last season and is 2-0 with a 1.05 ERA in six career games (three starts) against the Yankees. The 25-year-old threw 68 pitches in his rehab appearance last Friday after throwing a 60-pitch simulated game May 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RH Dellin Betances has 12 strikeouts in six innings over his last three appearances and leads all relievers with 45 strikeouts on the season.

2. Chicago has won six straight meetings at home.

3. Yankees SS Derek Jeter needs one run to tie legend Lou Gehrig for second place in team history in runs scored (1,888).

PREDICTION: White Sox 5, Yankees 4