Preview: Yankees at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox aim to maintain their home dominance of the New York Yankees when the clubs continue their four-game series Friday. The White Sox have taken seven straight from the Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field, including a 3-2 triumph in Thursday’s series opener. It is New York’s longest road losing streak at Chicago since an identical slide between 1989 and 1990.

Chris Sale and three others limited New York to three hits - all singles - as the Yankees’ offensive woes continued. They have scored 10 runs in their last four games and have not produced an extra-base hit since a solitary double by Brett Gardner in Tuesday’s 6-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. New York’s rotation has kept it in most games despite the offensive woes - Yankees starters are 5-3 with a 2.89 ERA in the club’s last 16 games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, My9 (New York), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (3-3, 4.61 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Hector Noesi (0-4, 7.31)

Kuroda snapped a string of five starts without a win when he allowed three runs in six innings of a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. He has 25 strikeouts against only three walks in 25 2/3 frames this month but has yielded two home runs in each of his last two starts. Kuroda is 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in five career starts versus Chicago.

Noesi has made four straight starts for the White Sox after six relief appearances with Seattle, Texas and Chicago to start his nomadic campaign. He was roughed up for six runs (five earned) and eight hits with three walks in six innings at Houston on Saturday, falling to 0-3 with a 5.66 ERA as a starter in 2014. The one-time Yankee has given up 14 earned runs on 22 hits in 16 1/3 career innings at U.S. Cellular Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox 1B Adam Dunn is 5-for-16 with a home run, two doubles and seven walks against Kuroda.

2. Chicago RHP Zach Putnam has allowed one run in his last 16 innings over a span of 11 games.

3. Yankees SS Derek Jeter needs one run to break a tie with Hall-of-Famer Lou Gehrig for second place in franchise history behind Babe Ruth.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, White Sox 4