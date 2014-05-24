Preview: Yankees at White Sox

While Adam Dunn has made a living by hitting the long ball, his worst ratio of home runs per game versus any opponent has been against the New York Yankees. Dunn took a step toward boosting those numbers with a a two-run walk-off blast to give the Chicago White Sox a stunning 6-5 victory over the Yankees on Friday night - the eighth straight home win for Chicago against New York. Dunn and the White Sox look to extend the streak Saturday in the third of a four-game series.

The Yankees appeared ready to break out of their offensive funk Friday when Brian McCann swatted a three-run homer in the first inning, but all they could manage was seven singles the rest of the way, giving them two extra-hits in the past four games. Captain Derek Jeter is 19-for-62 over the past 16 games - the past 15 of which he has failed to record an extra-base hit. Jacoby Ellsbury had a sacrifice fly Friday to end a 16-game drought without an RBI.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Vidal Nuno (1-1, 5.82 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (3-4, 5.64)

Nuno has won only once in six starts but he bounced back from a rocky outing against the crosstown New York Mets by holding Pittsburgh to three runs (two earned) over six innings last time out. It marked the second time that Nuno, who opened the season in the bullpen, got through at least six innings. The 26-year-old San Diego native has fared better away from Yankee Stadium, allowing one run in two road starts.

Danks was rocked for eight runs (seven earned) and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings in an 8-2 loss at Houston on Sunday, dropping him to 1-4 over his last five starts. After permitting only one home run in his first five starts, he has been taken deep seven times over his last four outings. Danks has struggled throughout his career versus the Yankees, going 2-3 with a bloated 7.11 ERA while coughing up nine homers in 31 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees haven’t lost nine straight in Chicago since the 1972-73 seasons.

2. The White Sox have scored a major league-high 40 ninth-inning runs, 15 more than runner-up Cleveland.

3. Yankees 2B Brian Roberts is day-to-day after leaving Friday’s game with a knee issue. X-rays were negative and he’s listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, White Sox 3