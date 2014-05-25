Preview: Yankees at White Sox

Masahiro Tanaka has made a seamless transition from Japan to the major leagues but he will be in unfamiliar territory when he takes the mound against the host Chicago White Sox on Sunday. Tanaka will attempt to bounce back from his first regular-season defeat in nearly two years in the finale of a four-game series. New York snapped an eight-game losing streak in Chicago with Saturday’s dramatic come-from-behind victory and can salvage a series split.

The White Sox could be in the market for another closer given the struggles of Ronald Belisario since Matt Lindstrom went down with an ankle injury last week. Belisario has allowed six runs on eight hits in his first three appearances as closer, including a three-run ninth inning in a blown save against the Yankees on Saturday. Adam Eaton has provided a nice spark at the top of the batting order for Chicago, going 8-for-14 in the first three games of the series.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (6-1, 2.39 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Andre Rienzo (4-0, 4.00)

Tanaka permitted four runs (three earned) and eight hits in a season-low six innings in Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs, but he still managed to strike out at least seven for the eighth time in nine starts. Tanaka had won his previous four starts away from home, allowing a total of six earned runs. After giving up seven homers over his first six starts, the 25-year-old Japanese standout has not allowed one in his last three outings.

Rienzo is quietly putting together a solid campaign, remaining undefeated by limiting Kansas City to two runs and striking out a season-high eight over six innings on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Brazilian has not allowed more than three runs in five consecutive starts, although he still has yet to go past 6 1/3 innings. Rienzo won both home starts while holding opposing hitters to a .205 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tanaka, who owns an American League-best 0.97 WHIP, has 73 strikeouts and eight walks over 64 innings.

2. White Sox 2B Gordon Beckham has hit safely in six straight and nine of 10 games.

3. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury was in a 3-for-40 slump before collecting a single in the ninth and homering in the 10th Saturday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, White Sox 2