Preview: Yankees at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox brought themselves back to the fringe of the wild-card race in the American League by picking on a pair of last-place teams on the road. The White Sox will try to prove they are for real when they return home and welcome the New York Yankees for the start of a three-game series on Friday.

Chicago blasted through the first seven games of its trip with wins over the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox before dropping an 8-2 decision in Thursday’s finale at Boston. The White Sox scored 54 runs in the seven wins but missed out on a chance to reach .500 with Thursday’s loss and sit 3 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second AL wild card spot. The Yankees have watched the teams behind them in the AL East make big moves in front of Friday’s trade deadline but have mostly stayed on the fringes of the market, a luxury they can afford thanks to their six-game lead in the East. New York will try to pad that mark behind Nathan Eovaldi, who opposes Chicago rookie Carlos Rodon on Friday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (10-2, 4.27 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (4-3, 4.09)

Eovaldi has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven starts and was at his best at Minnesota on Sunday. The 25-year-old surrendered two runs and eight hits in eight innings against the Twins to improve to 5-0 in his last seven outings. Eovaldi is making his first start against the White Sox and is 6-2 with a 4.80 ERA on the road.

Rodon bounced back from a rough start and snapped a four-game winless stretch by tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a win at Cleveland on Sunday. The North Carolina State product struck out nine and did not issue a walk in that turn after walking 19 in his previous five outings. Rodon is 3-2 with a 4.33 ERA at home and is making his first appearance against New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees acquired OF Dustin Ackley from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers, and Ackley will join the team on Friday.

2. Chicago 1B Jose Abreu has hit safely in 10 straight games.

3. New York RHP Michael Pineda (strained right forearm) was placed on the 15-day DL.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, White Sox 4