Preview: Yankees at White Sox

The New York Yankees hope their bats remain hot when they visit the Chicago White Sox for the middle contest of their three-game series Saturday. New York posted a 13-5 triumph in the opener thanks to an 18-hit attack that was led by Mark Teixeira, who delivered a double and two home runs en route to a six-RBI performance.

Teixeira set a major-league record by homering from each side of the plate for the 14th time of his career, eclipsing the previous mark set by former Yankees teammate Nick Swisher. Carlos Beltran and Brendan Ryan also collected three hits as the Yankees improved to 5-3 on their 10-game road trip. Jose Abreu homered and Adam LaRoche collected four hits and an RBI for the White Sox, who were beginning a six-game homestand. LaRoche was called upon to pitch the ninth inning for Chicago and set down the Yankees in order.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, WPIX (New York), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 2.89 ERA) vs. White Sox LH John Danks (5-8, 4.97)

Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make his second career start and first this season. The 24-year-old from North Carolina made six relief appearances earlier this year, recording one save. Mitchell remains in search of his initial major-league victory as he sits 0-1 with a 2.66 ERA in nine games.

Danks’ unbeaten streak reached five starts on Monday as he escaped with a no-decision after surrendering seven runs - six earned - and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings at Boston. The 30-year-old Texan also yielded six runs over 4 1/3 frames in a no-decision against Toronto on July 8 but produced scoreless efforts in the other three outings during his streak.

WALK-OFFS

1. Teixeira’s multi-homer performance was the 41st of his career, passing Chipper Jones for second place on the all-time list among switch-hitters. He’s five away from matching Mickey Mantle

2. Chicago has scored a total of eight runs in its back-to-back losses after recording at least nine in each of its previous three contests.

3. New York OF Brett Gardner, who is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after receiving a night off, is three runs away from 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: White Sox 8, Yankees 5