Preview: Yankees at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox attempt to secure their third straight series win when they host the New York Yankees on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game set. Chicago was pounded in Friday’s opener before bouncing back with an 8-2 victory on Saturday, their eighth win in 10 contests.

Former Yankee Melky Cabrera belted a three-run homer while Alexei Ramirez added a solo shot and an RBI double as the White Sox produced at least eight runs for the fifth time in eight games. Brian McCann went deep for the Yankees, who are 5-4 on their 10-game road trip and have lost three of their last four contests. New York struggled offensively as it was held to fewer than six runs for only the third time in 10 games. Jeff Samardzija, who survived Friday’s trade deadline, will start the finale for Chicago while Ivan Nova takes the mound for the Yankees.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, TBS, YES (New York), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Ivan Nova (3-3, 3.38 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Jeff Samardzija (8-5, 3.94)

Nova posted his second straight victory Monday at Texas despite leaving after allowing two runs in five innings due to arm fatigue. The 28-year-old Dominican has yet to last seven frames in six outings since returning from Tommy John surgery. Nova has made five career starts against Chicago, going 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA.

Samardzija worked eight innings in each of his last two outings, allowing one run in a victory at Cleveland on July 23 before yielding four in a win at Boston five days later. The 30-year-old native of Indiana has won only one of his last five turns at home - a triumph over Toronto on July 9 in which he tossed a four-hit shutout. Samardzija has made two career appearances (one start) against New York but has not recorded a decision despite giving up one run over 8 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox CF Adam Eaton is riding a 10-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 20 of his last 23 contests.

2. McCann has homered in two of his last three contests following an eight-game drought.

3. Cabrera has recorded at least one RBI in 11 of his last 12 games and registered multiple hits in eight of 10.

PREDICTION: White Sox 6, Yankees 4