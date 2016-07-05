Preview: Yankees at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox finally put an end to one streak but more importantly kept another one intact in the opener of a three-game series against the visiting New York Yankees. The White Sox will go for their fourth consecutive victory when they continue their three-game set Tuesday night versus New York.

Chicago had matched a franchise record by hitting 15 straight solo homers, a mark that fell when rookie shortstop Tim Anderson and catcher Dioner Navarro clubbed two-runs blasts in Monday's 8-2 romp. Todd Frazier, who had only six doubles after racking up a career-best 43 last season, had a pair among three hits as the White Sox won for the fifth time in six games. Chase Headley's two-run homer accounted for the only runs for the Yankees, who dropped 1-3 on their 10-game road trip. New York sends ace Masahiro Tanaka to the mound Tuesday while Chicago counters with Carlos Rodon.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (5-2, 3.35 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodon (2-6, 4.24)

Tanaka managed to escape with a no-decision last time out despite one of his worst performances of the season, when he was knocked around for six runs and eight hits over six innings by the Texas Rangers. He struggled in a no-decision against the White Sox in mid-May, giving up four runs and eight hits in five innings. Tanaka has been magnificent on the road with a 3-1 record and 1.32 ERA in seven starts.

Rodon's winless drought reached six starts when he was reached for four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. It was the third consecutive no-decision for the 23-year-old Rodon, who is seeking his first victory since May 22 against Kansas City. Rodon has struggled in splitting two career starts against New York, giving up 10 runs and walking nine batters in nine innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. White Sox LF Melky Cabrera had two hits in his return to the lineup after missing five games

2. Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury tied a major league record by reaching on catcher's interference for the eighth time.

3. Anderson has 12 multiple-hit games since he was promoted from the minors on June 10.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, White Sox 2