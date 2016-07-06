Preview: Yankees at White Sox

Inconsistency has been the hallmark for the New York Yankees, who have put their best and worst on display while splitting a pair of games against the host Chicago White Sox. The Yankees carry momentum into Wednesday's series finale after unleashing a season-high 20 hits in Tuesday's 9-0 victory.

Carlos Beltran celebrated his selection to the American League All-Star team by delivering an RBI double among three hits as New York bounced back with a vengeance after going 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position in the series opener. Chase Headley clubbed a two-run homer for the second time in as many nights and was one of seven New York players with multiple hits. Catcher Alex Avila (hamstring) was placed on the disabled list after Tuesday's contest by Chicago, which had its three-game winning streak snapped and lost for the third time in nine contests - with each of the setbacks coming via shutout. Adam Eaton is 4-for-9 in the series and has hit safely in four straight games for the White Sox while Jose Abreu is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), WPWR (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (3-7, 5.24 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Miguel González (1-4, 4.88)

Pineda is winless over his last three starts but is coming off his two best performances of the season, striking out 12 while permitting one run and two hits over six innings against Texas on Thursday. He also yielded one run and two hits over six frames in a no-decision versus Minnesota in his previous turn. Pineda is 1-2 with a 2.37 ERA versus Chicago but owns a 1-4 record and 5.40 ERA in seven road starts this season.

It took eight starts for Gonzalez to earn his first victory of the season, but he has gone 0-3 over his last four outings. The 32-year-old Mexican is coming off a solid effort in a loss at Houston on Friday, allowing three runs - two earned - and three hits over a season-high seven innings. Gonzalez is 3-4 with a 4.14 ERA versus the Yankees following a no-decision on May 15 in which he lasted 4 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez moved past Dave Winfield for 19th place on the all-time hit list with 3,111.

2. White Sox LHP Chris Sale earned All-Star honors, becoming Chicago's first pitcher since Billy Pierce (1955-59) to be selected five straight years.

3. New York RHP Dellin Betances and LHP Andrew Miller joined Beltran as All-Star selections.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, White Sox 3