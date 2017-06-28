Masahiro Tanaka has gone more than seven weeks without a victory but the New York Yankees are hoping the Japanese right-hander can build on an sterling performance when they continue their four-game series at the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. The teams have traded one-run wins after Chicago scored twice with two out in the ninth inning on Tuesday.

Tanaka will have a tough act to follow after New York received a pair of superb starts in the first two games of the series, only to watch the bullpen unravel in each. The Yankees placed second baseman Starlin Castro (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list and left fielder Matt Holliday has sat out three in a row while complaining of fatigue. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu delivered a walk-off, two-run single Tuesday and is 5-for-9 with four RBIs in the series. Left-hander Carlos Rodon is set to make his season debut despite posting a 10.06 ERA in four minor league rehab starts.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN-Plus Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (5-7, 5.74 ERA) vs. White Sox LH Carlos Rodón (2016: 9-10, 4.04)

Tanaka, matched against countryman Yu Darvish in a marquee matchup last time out, held up his end of the bargain with eight scoreless innings of three-hit ball. Tanaka did not factor in the decision and is 0-6 over his last eight turns, a drought that followed a five-start winning streak. One of those victories was against the White Sox on April 19, when Tanaka allowed one run over seven innings.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Rodon won nine games in his first two seasons and provided plenty of reason for optimism with the way he finished the 2016 campaign. Rodon was 2-8 through July but went 7-2 the rest of the way, winning his final two starts while striking out 21 batters. He has struggled against the Yankees with a 1-2 record and 9.64 ERA in three career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York lost for the first time in 38 games when leading at the start of the ninth inning.

2. White Sox RF Avisail Garcia is in an 0-for-17 slump.

3. Seven Yankees relievers have combined to pitch 3 2/3 innings in the series, giving up seven runs on seven hits and eight walks.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, White Sox 3