White Sox 3, Yankees 2: Chris Sale retired the first 17 batters he faced in his return from the disabled list and host Chicago survived a shaky ninth inning to take the first of four games with New York.

Sale (4-0), who had been sidelined since April 18 with a left flexor muscle strain, lost his perfect game on a two-out single by Zoilo Almonte in the sixth. Sale then got Jacoby Ellsbury swinging to record his 10th strikeout and handed the game over to the bullpen after 86 pitches.

Alejandro De Aza delivered an RBI double and Adam Eaton singled in a run in the second inning to give Sale an early boost. Adam Dunn added an RBI single in the eighth that proved crucial when replacement closer Ronald Belisario gave up a two-run single by Mark Teixeira in the ninth before locking up his second save.

David Phelps (1-1) was stuck with a tough loss after allowing two runs and six hits while striking out eight in seven frames for the Yankees, who have lost seven straight at Chicago. Ellsbury struck out three times and is 3-for-32 over his last nine games.

Paul Konerko doubled ahead of De Aza’s hit that started the scoring with two outs in the second and Eaton knocked in De Aza one batter later. Dunn drove in Gordon Beckham - who had doubled - to make it 3-0 in the eighth, and Belisario struck out Alfonso Soriano to end it with the tying run on first.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sale lowered his ERA through five starts to 1.89 and improved to 3-0 with a 0.38 ERA in five games (three starts) at home against the Yankees. ... White Sox RH closer Matt Lindstrom will require surgery on his injured left ankle and could miss three months. ... Yankees SS Derek Jeter played his 2,583rd game at shortstop, tying him with former White Sox SS Luis Aparicio for second on the all-time list behind Omar Vizquel (2,709). Jeter also scored on Teixeira’s hit to tie Hall-of-Famer Lou Gehrig for second on the Yankees’ all-time runs list with 1,888.