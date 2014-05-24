(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

White Sox 6, Yankees 5: Adam Dunn slammed a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning as Chicago beat New York for the eighth consecutive time at home.

Dunn followed a leadoff single by Dayan Viciedo by crushing an 0-2 fastball from closer David Robertson (0-1) for his 10th career walk-off homer as the White Sox won for the fourth time in five games. Alexei Ramirez had a two-run homer among his three hits and Daniel Webb (4-0) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings as Chicago extended its longest home winning streak against the Yankees since beating them nine times in a row from 1972-73.

Brian McCann clubbed a three-run homer and Derek Jeter had a pair of hits for New York, which dropped to 1-4 over its last five games. Robertson suffered his first blown save in 10 chances after entering the game with two outs in the eighth.

McCann staked New York to a 3-0 lead five batters into the game, hammering a first-pitch fastball from Hector Noesi into the Yankees’ bullpen in right. Adam Eaton scored on an error by Yankees first baseman Kelly Johnson in the bottom of the first and reached on an infield single in the fourth, with Alejandro De Aza coming home on second baseman Brian Roberts’ throwing error.

Ramirez homered into the seats in left with two outs in the fifth, giving Chicago a 4-3 lead and ending Hiroki Kuroda’s night, but New York went ahead with two in the seventh as Roberts and Alfonso Soriano led off with singles against Scott Downs. Brett Gardner sacrificed the runners before Jake Petricka walked Jeter and uncorked a wild pitch to bring in the tying run, leading to Ellsbury’s go-ahead sac fly and his first RBI since May 3.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jeter reached a pair of milestones, tying Hall-of-Famer Luis Aparicio for the second-most games at shortstop with 2,583 and scoring his 1,889th run to move past Lou Gehrig for No. 2 on the franchise list. ... Noesi gave up three runs in six innings but saw the bullpen blow a one-run lead to remain winless since May 6, 2012. Yankees RHP Kuroda matched a season low with 4 2/3 frames, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits. ... White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu, who led the AL in homers and RBIs before going on the 15-day disabled list with left ankle tendinitis, said Friday that he expects to be in a walking boot for three more days.