Yankees 12, White Sox 3

CHICAGO -- The New York Yankees made sure their trip home was a happy one by concluding their 10-game road trip with a 12-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field.

The Yankees won the series against the White Sox and bumped their record to 7-0-1 in their last eight completed series. New York hasn’t lost a series since the Los Angeles Angels took two of three games from them June 29 to July 1 in Anaheim.

Right-hander Ivan Nova (4-3) bounced back from a bout with arm fatigue in his last start by holding Chicago (50-53) to just one run in six innings. He looked strong for his entire outing and struck out seven against five hits and two walks.

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija (8-6) took the loss in his worst outing of the season. Coming into the game, he had lost just once in his previous nine starts.

The White Sox opted not to trade Samardzija prior to the trade deadline Friday, and two days later he struggled from start to finish in his 4 2/3 innings. He gave up nine runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out three.

Two of those hits were solo home runs by Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira and center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who launched the second pitch of the game into the seats in left center field.

Second baseman Stephen Drew, the Yankees’ ninth hitter, went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs to lead New York, which also got big showings from Ellsbury (1-for-3, three RBIs), left fielder Brett Gardner (1-for-4, two RBIs) and shortstop Didi Gregorius (2-for-4, two RBIs). Teixeira went 1-for-4 with the homer, which was his 29th of the season and fifth in the past four games.

Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a long single in the first and center fielder Adam Eaton (2-for-3) extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the third to lead the White Sox.

New York, which won the series-opener Friday by a 13-6 margin, broke the game open against Samardzija in the fourth and fifth. The Yankees scored five runs on five hits in the fourth and added three more on two hits in the fifth to give Nova a comfortable 9-0 lead.

Nova threw one more inning and gave up Chicago’s first run before yielding to the bullpen for the final three frames.

NOTES: The Yankees placed rookie RHP Diego Moreno on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in his right elbow. Moreno threw three innings and allowed four runs on four hits in New York’s 8-2 loss Saturday. He felt discomfort in the elbow overnight and reported soreness Sunday morning. He will meet with team physician, Dr. Christopher Ahmad, on Monday. ... New York recalled RHP Branden Pinder from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Moreno’s roster spot. ... Yankees RF Carlos Beltran returned to the starting lineup Sunday after a sore left foot held him out of the game Saturday. ... LHP C.C. Sabathia remains on schedule to start Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, after dehydration following his last start in Texas led to a one-night hospital stay. Sabathia will go through a bullpen session either Monday or Tuesday in New York. ... White Sox manager Robin Ventura said RHP Nate Jones continues to progress well during his rehab stint and is close to pitching more than one inning out of the bullpen.