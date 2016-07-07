White Sox blank Yankees, win fifth straight series

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough loss with a big win Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field, defeating the New York Yankees 5-0 to win their fifth straight series.

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez (2-4), the White Sox's No. 5 starter, had his best start of the season to earn the win. Gonzalez lasted seven innings for the second straight outing, didn't allow a run, struck out three and walked just one for his first win since June 9 against the Washington Nationals.

Rookie shortstop Tim Anderson led the way offensively, going 1-for-4 and lining a two-run double off Yankees starter Michael Pineda (3-8) in Chicago's four-run second inning.

The White Sox (44-41), who host the Atlanta Braves in their final series before the All-Star break, haven't clinched five series consecutively since Aug. 12-28, 2013. That was also the year they last clinched a season series against the Yankees, whom they swept In a three-game set Aug. 5-7, 2013, at U.S. Cellular Field.

Pineda (3-8) took the loss for New York (41-43), going six innings and allowing six runs on five hits and three walks. The Yankees, who were led offensively by Didi Gregorious (3-for-3) and Jacoby Ellsbury (3-for-4), have lost seven of their past 11 games and are 2-4 to start a 10-game road trip. They dropped their second straight series and will finish their trip against the American League Central's top team, the Cleveland Indians.

New York hasn't won a series since June 24-26 against the Minnesota Twins.

Chicago scored four runs in the second and tacked another one on for insurance in the sixth. The Yankees nearly rallied in the ninth, after a 6-minute, 24-second video review that overturned a game-ending double play, but White Sox closer David Robertson got the third out by fanning Chase Headley with runners on second and third.

The White Sox took a 4-0 lead in the second, scoring four times against Pineda on four two-out hits plus a walk with two outs.

Brett Lawrie sparked the rally with his single to right field, which was followed by a walk to Dioner Navarro, a run-scoring single by Avisail Garcia and a ground-rule double by J.B. Shuck for the inning's second run. Anderson followed Shuck's double with one of his own, plating Garcia and Shuck to give Gonzalez a four-run cushion to protect.

Gonzalez allowed at least one hit in four of his first five innings but pitched out of tight spots in the first and fifth.

NOTES: The White Sox placed C Alex Avila on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, the same injury that put him on the DL earlier this season. Chicago purchased the contract of C Omar Narvaez from Triple-A Charlotte to handle the backup catching role with Avila out. ... Yankees manager Joe Girardi said OF Carlos Beltran is still dealing with a hamstring issue, which is why he was the DH in the series finale Wednesday against the White Sox. Beltran bumped full-time DH Alex Rodriguez out of the lineup. ... The Yankees suspended top prospect SS Jorge Mateo for an unspecified violation of team policy. Mateo will not play in the Futures Game on Sunday at Petco Park in San Diego. ... An issue with a water pipe in foul territory near third base at U.S. Cellular Field prevented the White Sox and Yankees from taking batting practice on the field. The problem was fixed before the game, and each team took batting practice indoors.