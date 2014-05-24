White Sox get no relief, Yankees win

CHICAGO -- The New York Yankees couldn’t solve John Danks on Saturday afternoon, so they pounced on the Chicago White Sox’s bullpen instead.

Danks left after eight scoreless innings at U.S. Cellular Field, and then watched the Yankees force extra innings by scoring three runs on four hits in the ninth off White Sox closer Ronald Belisario.

Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury hit a solo home run off Chicago reliever Zach Putnam with two out in the 10th and the Yankees pulled out a 4-3 victory in front of 33,413 at U.S. Cellular Field.

It was the Yankees’ 10th come-from-behind win of the season and they improved to 3-1 in extra innings.

”I guess they just needed to switch pitchers,“ Ellsbury said, when asked why the Yankees’ bats came to life late. ”(Danks) was great today. He allowed three hits through eight innings.

“I think says a lot about our team. Even though, at times, we haven’t swung well (against) the starters, we find a way to come back in the end and at least make it a game. But it was definitely a nice win for us. Danks was great and Belisario has pretty filthy stuff.”

Chicago did get the tying run to second with two out against Yankees closer David Robertson in the bottom of the 10th, when center fielder Adam Eaton singled and stole second, but second baseman Gordon Beckham struck out looking to end it.

Robertson blew his first save in 10 opportunities the night before by giving up a walk-off home run to Chicago first baseman Adam Dunn in the ninth.

Dunn was scheduled to hit two batters after Beckham whiffed, but Robertson wasn’t thinking about that matchup.

”(Friday) night was a tough one,“ Robertson said. ”The team battled really hard, we got the lead and I wasn’t able to nail it down. They did the same thing today and I was not going to let them down today.

“Scoring four runs, three (in the ninth) and then one in the 10th, that’s saying something about our lineup. They battled hard and deserved to get a win.”

Had the White Sox won, they would have tied a franchise record with their ninth straight victory in Chicago against the Yankees, after sweeping series in 2012 and 2013 against New York on the South Side.

“That’s the game,” Belisario said. “I‘m making good pitches. They hit it. I don’t even know where. No luck today. Yeah, it’s frustrating, but the good thing about baseball is (Sunday) we have another game.”

Dellin Betances (3-0) picked up the win by pitching a scoreless ninth, while Putnam (2-1) took the loss.

Before the Yankees’ late-inning heroics, Danks (4-4) was the story of the game, after he had lost two starts in a row and four of his last five.

Danks pitched eight shutout innings, allowed only three hits, struck out four and walked none in a dominating performance. He credited some extra work between starts with pitching coach Don Cooper for his improved effectiveness.

In his previous outing on May 18 at Houston, Danks allowed eight runs (seven earned), three walks and three home runs.

“Coop and I worked a lot on the side this week,” Danks said. “I think I threw three bullpens between my last start, doing some more mechanical stuff. Noticed some stuff and felt good. I felt like I was able to throw the ball where I wanted to and get some weak contact.”

Danks, who threw 70 of his 104 pitches for strikes, was good right from the start against the Yankees (24-24), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

He only allowed two runners through the first seven innings on a hit and an error, and then worked out of his only jam in the eighth by getting left fielder Brett Gardner to fly out with two out and two aboard.

Danks lobbied to start the ninth, but White Sox manager Robin Ventura opted for Belisario -- who recently was promoted to the closer’s role when right-hander Matt Lindstrom went on the 15-day disabled list because of an ankle injury that required surgery.

Ellsbury, who went 2-for-5 and scored twice, got the rally started against Belisario in the ninth with a one-out single. After moving to second on catcher’s indifference, he scored New York’s first run on a two-out ground-rule double by designated hitter Alfonso Soriano.

Yangervis Solarte singled Soriano home to make it 3-2 before Belisario walked Ichiro Suzuki. Brian McCann then blooped a pinch single to center to tie it, 3-3, before Belisario got second baseman Brendan Ryan to ground out for the third out.

Chicago scored its runs in the first off Yankees starter Vidal Nuno to give Danks a 3-0 lead.

Center fielder Adam Eaton and Beckham singled before right-fielder Dayan Viciedo doubled to score Eaton with the first run. A long sacrifice fly by first baseman Adam Dunn scored Beckham and Viciedo came home on shortstop Alexei Ramirez’s slow grounder to shortstop.

The White Sox threatened again in the second, but an overturned call during a rundown between first and second put a damper on it after resulting in the inning’s first out.

Nuno stranded infielder Marcus Semien at third by getting the next two outs and settled into a nice groove in his remaining five innings, not allowing another run.

NOTES: White Sox manager Robin Ventura was ejected arguing an overturned call in the second inning, in which catcher Adrian Nieto was called out for running out of the baseline. He was initially ruled safe. It was Ventura’s first ejection season this and eighth of his career. ... Yankees second baseman Brian Roberts didn’t start Saturday after fouling a ball off his kneecap Friday, according to manager Joe Girardi. Roberts was available to play in an emergency situation and hopes to play Sunday in the series finale. ... Girardi hopes RHP Shawn Kelley will return to the bullpen in a couple of weeks. Kelley is rehabbing a back injury and has not started playing catch. Once he’s able to play catch, Girardi thinks Kelley will need a couple of throwing sessions and possibly an inning or two in the minors during an injury rehab stint. ... Yankees C Brian McCann is getting treatment after fouling a ball off his foot a week ago, but hasn’t missed any games because of it. He didn’t start Saturday because C John Ryan Murphy has caught starter LHP Vidal Nuno almost exclusively.