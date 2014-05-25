Tanaka, Jeter help Yankees split with White Sox

CHICAGO -- Masahiro Tanaka bounced back from his first loss in a long time Sunday afternoon, and Derek Jeter gave a sellout crowd at U.S. Cellular Field a vintage performance in his final regular-season game in the Windy City.

Tanaka, the New York Yankees’ rookie right-hander, pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits while striking out six in his first start since having a lengthy unbeaten streak snapped in his previous outing. Jeter, the star shortstop playing his final season, went 4-for-5 with two RBIs lead the New York Yankees to a 7-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox to split a four-game series.

“It’s not easy what he’s doing,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Jeter, who’s batting .351 in his past 37 at-bats. “I mean, this game’s hard for all the players, and to be able to go out and get four hits on the day you’re trying to even a series and even a road trip after some tough losses, it’s not easy for anybody.”

By winning the final two games against the White Sox, the Yankees split a four-game series on the South Side and split a six-game visit to Chicago.

New York (26-23) scored four runs in the second inning and one each in the fourth and sixth to give Tanaka a comfortable lead. They added an insurance run in the eighth on a solo home run by second baseman Brian Roberts.

Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second inning, but it was Jeter’s day at the plate.

After a pregame ceremony to celebrate his 20-year career, Jeter rapped out three singles and a triple. He highlighted New York’s half of the fourth in his triple, which got past a diving attempt by Chicago center fielder Adam Eaton. Jeter then scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0 Yankees.

“I have expectations of myself every year,” Jeter said, when asked if his .275 batting average was on his mind coming into the game. “Those never change. I‘m also well aware that it’s a long season and we still don’t have very many at-bats, so to say you have a few good days, you may not be even close to where you want to be. I still have expectations of myself.”

He made it 6-0 with a single in the sixth before striking out in his final regular-season at-bat in Chicago to end the eighth, but he gave the crowd a classic performance to remember.

“That’s just stuff we’ve seen forever,” Chicago manager Robin Ventura said of Jeter’s big day. “It’s weird, you even look at the start of the game and everything that happened before the game. It’s a little weird. I mean you see that happen, but he’s not dying. He’s just retiring. It’s weird. I‘m sure it’s uncomfortable for him going through all of it, but he’s a great player.”

Tanaka was just as good on the mound. The Japanese-born starter, who signed with the Yankees as a free agent in the offseason, had a string of 42 consecutive unbeaten starts between Japan and the major leagues snapped in his previous outing, May 20, in a 6-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Tanaka began Sunday’s game with 3 1/3 hitless innings, and he allowed only three baserunners through the fifth on two hits and a hit batter.

Chicago scratched out a run in the sixth on a double by catcher Tyler Flowers and third baseman Conor Gillaspie’s bloop single to make it 6-1, but that was all the White Sox could muster against Tanaka -- who threw 73 of 118 pitches for strikes.

“I wanted the ball to go down. and that’s why I made some tweaks to my pitch form, or my mechanics,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “Maybe angry is not the proper word, but I was disappointed (after the loss). It’s hard to say. Obviously with the loss against the Cubs, I really did want to go out there and get us a win. That’s pretty much all I can say.”

Chicago starter Andre Rienzo (4-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks in five innings.

“I (had) a little trouble with command and the ball (was) little bit up,” Rienzo said. “It’s the same issue last year. When the ball is up, my ball is hit hard. So, after (a four-run second inning) I kind of controlled the game, but that inning hurt.”

The White Sox (25-27) lost for the first time this season in a game Rienzo started after going 6-0 in his previous outings. They also failed to win their third straight home series and third straight series against the Yankees at home, dating back to the 2012 season.

NOTES: Before the game, the White Sox honored Yankees SS Derek Jeter and Chicago 1B Paul Konerko, who are both retiring after this season. Jeter received a wooden “Yankees” themed bench made out of baseball bats, a glass and marble plaque filled with infield dirt from U.S. Cellular Field bearing the names of great shortstops and a $5,000 check made out to Jeter’s charity. ... Yankees RHP Michael Pineda faced hitters Saturday in Tampa, Fla., for the first time since injuring a muscle in his right shoulder. He threw 28 pitches, and he is scheduled to pitch two innings Tuesday in an extended spring training game. ... New York C Francisco Cervelli, on the 60-day disabled list with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, ran the bases Saturday as the next step in his recovery but did not go full speed. ... Yankees RHP Shawn Kelley is scheduled to play catch again Monday. His back stiffened again May 19 playing catch, which set him back in his recovery.