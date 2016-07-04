White Sox flex muscle, blast Yankees

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hit five home runs all of last season in the minor leagues.

After clubbing his fourth home run in 23 major-league games on Monday afternoon, Anderson smiled and shrugged.

"I guess it's daddy strength kicking in," said Anderson, whose daughter was born during spring training.

After a lengthy swoon, the White Sox are flexing their muscles once again. Anderson and Dioner Navarro each hit two home runs as Chicago pulled away for an 8-2 win over the New York Yankees.

Anderson finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs for his 12th multi-hit effort. Todd Frazier went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, two runs scored and an RBI as Chicago (43-40) won its third consecutive game.

"It was just one of those days," Frazier said. "You felt like you were going to get on every time. It felt pretty good. ... We made some great adjustments."

Starlin Castro went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored to lead the Yankees. New York (40-42) lost for the third time in the past four games and the sixth time in the past nine games.

Yankees hitters went 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 runners on base.

"That was the difference in the game," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "They got the hits when they needed, and we didn't. We had plenty of opportunities today, and we weren't able to cash in. That's the difference."

White Sox right-hander James Shields (4-9) limited the Yankees to two runs in six innings to win his second straight decision. Shields allowed five hits, walked two and struck out three.

In his past two starts, Shields has limited opponents to six earned runs in 17 2/3 innings for a 3.06 ERA. Prior to that, he allowed 34 earned runs in 16 1/3 innings over the course of five starts.

"I felt I was pounding the zone, trying to get ahead of hitters early in the game and (force) a lot of ground balls," Shields said. "Guys did a great job of getting some runs and we played some really good defense."

Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia (5-6) allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings to draw the loss. Sabathia walked two and struck out nine for a season high.

Sabathia dropped to 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA in his past three starts.

"I was not executing pitches," Sabathia said. "It's frustrating. Stuff is good, stuff is there, I'm just not executing pitches when I need to."

The Yankees grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Chase Headley's two-run home run down the right-field line. The blast marked Headley's sixth home run of the season and his first on the road.

Chicago evened the score at 2 in the third inning on Anderson's two-run home run. Sabathia threw a fastball low and away, and Anderson drove the pitch an estimated distance of 410 feet to right-center field. The two-run shot ended a streak of 15 consecutive solo home runs by the White Sox, who matched a franchise record.

The White Sox scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Brett Lawrie broke the tie with a sacrifice fly to deep center field, which scored Frazier. In the next at-bat, Navarro clubbed a two-run home run into the left-field bullpen to extend the lead to three runs.

Lawrie increased the White Sox advantage to 6-2 with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning.

Jose Abreu drove in Anderson with a bloop single in the eighth inning to make it 7-2. Frazier drove in Eaton with a single in the next at-bat to finish the scoring.

The White Sox improved to three games above .500 for the first time since June 3.

"I think we're swinging it better, it's warmer -- a lot of factors go into it," White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. "You like the way the guys have battled through it."

NOTES: Yankees RHP Nathan Eovaldi moved to the bullpen Monday because LHP Andrew Miller and RHP Dellin Betances were unavailable to pitch. Girardi hinted that Eovaldi could serve a bullpen role until at least the All-Star break with RHP Chad Green remaining in the starting rotation. Eovaldi, 26, is 6-6 with a 5.54 ERA in 16 starts. ... White Sox OF Melky Cabrera returned to the lineup after missing five games because of a sprained right wrist. ... Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira received the day off Monday to rest his knee. Teixeira, 36, is expected to play the rest of the series. ... Ventura said LHP Chris Sale would be available to pitch in the All-Star Game. Sale leads the majors with 14 victories in 17 starts.