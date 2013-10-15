FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
B. Braun gets antitrust okay to again hike Rhoen-Klinikum stake
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 15, 2013 / 4:39 PM / 4 years ago

B. Braun gets antitrust okay to again hike Rhoen-Klinikum stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German medical equipment provider B. Braun received approval from Germany’s federal cartel office to raise its stake in hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum to 25 percent and above, B. Braun said on Tuesday.

“B. Braun continues to pursue its strategic goal to sustainably secure its minority shareholding in this private clinic chain,” it said in a statement, adding it had filed a court petition to appoint two people nominated by B. Braun nominees to Rhoen’s supervisory board.

Earlier Rhoen-Klinikum had said B. Braun took a blocking minority stake of 11 percent in the company.

Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, editing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.