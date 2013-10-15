B. Braun gets antitrust okay to again hike Rhoen-Klinikum stake

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German medical equipment provider B. Braun received approval from Germany’s federal cartel office to raise its stake in hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum to 25 percent and above, B. Braun said on Tuesday.

“B. Braun continues to pursue its strategic goal to sustainably secure its minority shareholding in this private clinic chain,” it said in a statement, adding it had filed a court petition to appoint two people nominated by B. Braun nominees to Rhoen’s supervisory board.

Earlier Rhoen-Klinikum had said B. Braun took a blocking minority stake of 11 percent in the company.