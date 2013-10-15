FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
B. Braun raises stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to 10.98 pct
October 15, 2013 / 2:14 PM / 4 years ago

B. Braun raises stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to 10.98 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Rhoen-Klinikum on Tuesday said medical supplies maker B. Braun raised its stake to 10.98 percent of the German hospital operator.

The move gives B. Braun a blocking stake on major resolutions at Rhoen which require 90 percent shareholder approval.

Rhoen-Klinikum said it was informed that Braun Melsungen intends to further increase its minority stake in the Company within the next twelve months and to obtain a representation on the supervisory board.

B. Braun, owned by the family of Chairman Ludwig Georg Braun, opposes a takeover of Rhoen-Klinikum by rival Fresenius .

Braun was concerned it would lose Rhoen as a major client should Fresenius take it over, sources have said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Peter Dinkloh

