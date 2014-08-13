FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's BB Seguridade sees business growing above market average
#Market News
August 13, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's BB Seguridade sees business growing above market average

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Revenue and business growth at Brazilian insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA is likely to outpace the industry in the near term, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.

The company, which oversees state-run Banco do Brasil SA’s interests in insurance, will seek to fine-tune the distribution mix for some of its insurance products, and accelerate sale of products across Banco do Brasil’s branch network, Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Labuto said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

