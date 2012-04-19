UPDATE 1-BB&T quarterly profit rises

April 19 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the bank set aside less money for loan losses and earned higher interest income from lending.

The bank also increased its quarterly dividend by 25 percent to 20 cents a share.

Branch Banking & Trust posted a net income available to common shareholders of $431 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with $225 million, or 32 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a net income of 59 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based company’s first-quarter revenue grew to $2.4 billion.

Net interest income - the difference between what the bank earned on loans and paid out on deposits - rose 12 percent to $1.47 billion.

Provisions for credit losses fell 16 percent from a year ago.

The southeastern U.S. bank has emerged from the financial crisis as one of the strongest lenders in the region, avoiding many of the real estate problems faced by its peers.

Shares of the company closed at $31.28 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.