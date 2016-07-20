FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BB&T, Assurant settle nationwide lawsuit over forced insurance
July 20, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

BB&T, Assurant settle nationwide lawsuit over forced insurance

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

North Carolina-based Branch Banking & Trust Co and units of New York-based insurance company Assurant Inc have settled a class action lawsuit accusing them of making illegal profits on insurance homeowners across the country were forced to buy.

The deal, which needs court approval, resolves a 2015 lawsuit alleging that defendants overcharged for "force-placed" insurance, reaping unearned profits at borrowers' expense.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29Y0tA7

