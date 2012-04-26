FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue - BB&T Corp sells $500 mln perpetuals
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - BB&T Corp sells $500 mln perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp on Thursday sold $500
million of Series D non-cumulative perpetual preferred shares,
said a market source.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $200 million. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BB&T, Deutsche Bank, and
Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BB&T CORP 	
	
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 5.85 PCT    MATURITY    PERPETUAL	
TYPE STK          ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   08/01/2012	
MOODY'S Baa2      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  05/01/2012	
S&P TRIPLE-B      SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH BBB-MINUS                      CALLABLE    05/01/2017

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.