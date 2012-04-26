New Issue - BB&T Corp sells $500 mln perpetuals

April 26 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp on Thursday sold $500 million of Series D non-cumulative perpetual preferred shares, said a market source. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $200 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BB&T, Deutsche Bank, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BB&T CORP AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.85 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 08/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 05/01/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-MINUS CALLABLE 05/01/2017