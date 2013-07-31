FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2013 / 8:29 AM / in 4 years

BBVA would analyse purchase of rescued Spanish banks -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA would analyse the acquisitions of nationalised lenders Catalunya Banc and NCG Banco if they were to come up for auction, Chief Executive Angel Cano said on Wednesday.

“We will do the analysis and look at the books,” Cano said, on an conference call with analysts after presenting results for the first half of 2013.

Rival Santander also said yesterday it would look at the banks, which could come up for auction later this year. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

