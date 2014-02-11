FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBVA to price EUR1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond
#Bankruptcy News
February 11, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

BBVA to price EUR1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond

Aimee Donnellan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - BBVA is poised to price a EUR1.5bn Additional Tier 1 bond having attracted around EUR14bn of orders from 600 investors, a lead manager said on Tuesday.

The perpetual non-call five-year deeply subordinated bond will price at 7%, the tight end of revised guidance of 7.125% area, and well inside the initial marketing level of low to mid 7%.

Barclays, BBVA, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

