Spain's BBVA to buy 29.5 percent stake in Atom for 45 mln pounds
November 24, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's BBVA to buy 29.5 percent stake in Atom for 45 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s second largest bank BBVA said on Tuesday it will acquire a 29.5 pct stake in British online lender Atom for 45 million pounds ($68.18 million).

The buyout of the startup lender, which will launch in 2016, is part of BBVA’s digital strategy, the Spanish bank said in a press release.

BBVA will hold two seats on Atom’s board while the investment will be used to provide capital for the build up of the British company’s business, BBVA said. ($1 = 0.6601 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)

