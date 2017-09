MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Friday said a Europe-wide quality review of banking assets will not show extra capital needs at the lender.

“We will pass the test comfortably,” BBVA chief executive officer Angel Cano said at a news conference following the presentation of nine-month earnings. (Reporting by Sarah White and Julien Toyer; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)