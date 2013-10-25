FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2013 / 8:33 AM / 4 years ago

BBVA says on course for 9.5 pct fully loaded Basel III capital ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank on Friday said it was on course to reach a fully loaded Basel III capital ratio of 9.5 percent thanks to recent assets disposals in China, Chile and Panama.

The bank, which reported a net profit of 3.1 billion euros and a fully loaded Basel III capital ratio of 8.4 percent at the end of September, said this ratio could also get an extra lift of between 30 to 65 basis points from changes on how so-called deferred tax assets are being accounted. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
