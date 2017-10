(In second paragraph, corrects amount paid by Metlife to around $2 billion, from $2.365 billion.)

MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest lender BBVA said on Friday it had made a capital gain of 500 million euros ($679 million) on the sale of its 64.3 percent stake in Chilean pension business to U.S. insurance firm Metlife .

BBVA said Metlife would pay around $2 billion for AFP Provida. ($1 = 0.7367 euro) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Sarah White)