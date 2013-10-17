Spain's BBVA to book cash loss of 120 mln euros on CITIC stake sale

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA will book a cash loss of 120 million euros ($162 million) on the sale of a 5.1 percent stake in its Chinese partner CITIC Bank Corp, the lender said in a presentation on Thursday.

BBVA had earlier said the deal would have a 2.3-billion-euro negative impact on its 2013 profit after its remaining 9.9 percent stake in CITIC was marked to market while it would have a 2.4-billion-euro positive impact on the lender’s core tier one capital. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)