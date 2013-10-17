FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's BBVA to book cash loss of 120 mln euros on CITIC stake sale
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's BBVA to book cash loss of 120 mln euros on CITIC stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA will book a cash loss of 120 million euros ($162 million) on the sale of a 5.1 percent stake in its Chinese partner CITIC Bank Corp, the lender said in a presentation on Thursday.

BBVA had earlier said the deal would have a 2.3-billion-euro negative impact on its 2013 profit after its remaining 9.9 percent stake in CITIC was marked to market while it would have a 2.4-billion-euro positive impact on the lender’s core tier one capital. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.