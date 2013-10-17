FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA cuts stake in China's CITIC Bank
October 17, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

Spain's BBVA cuts stake in China's CITIC Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has sold a stake worth $1.27 billion in CITIC Bank Corp, bringing its holding to 9.9 percent, CITIC Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The 5.1 percent stake in CITIC Bank’s Hong Kong-listed shares was valued at $1.27 billion based on Wednesday’s closing price. CITIC Ltd, the parent of CITIC Bank, purchased the shares from BBVA, which would lift its holding to 66.95 percent, the statement said.

BBVA is Spain’s second-biggest bank. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)

