MADRID, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank, BBVA , on Thursday said it was in talks with Chile’s CorpBanca over a potential combination of both groups’ banking business in Chile and Colombia.

In a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator, BBVA said it was still analysing the strategic viability of the operation. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)