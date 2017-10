MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s no.2 lender, BBVA, said on Friday it would maintain its current dividend policy in 2013, paying the same amount at the same intervals, while absorbing losses from soured real estate assets in Spain and complying with capital ratios.

The bank paid out 1.3 billion euros ($1.76 billion) in dividends for 2012. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Clare Kane, Editing by Sarah White)