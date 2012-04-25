Spain's BBVA set to post 18 pct drop in Q1 net

* Q1 net profit seen down 18 percent at 945.4 million euros

* To delay bulk of provisions to H2

* Mexico to compensate for poor Spanish results

* Results due before Wednesday’s market open

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA is set to post an 18 percent drop in net profit for the first quarter after writing down some soured property assets, but analysts expect the bank to take a bigger hit from such losses in the second half.

Spain’s latest banking reform, introduced two months ago, urged banks to put aside around 54 billion euros ($70.9 billion) of provisions to mop up real estate losses, and encouraged mergers and cost cutting without the help of state cash.

Lenders are back in the spotlight as they try to convince international investors they have enough capital to keep running without a cash injection from the state or an international rescue fund.

BBVA is expected to delay the hit on property assets so it can set aside capital to meet the 9 percent solvency ratio target set by European regulators.

“We expect BBVA to delay most of the real estate clean-up until the second half of 2012,” said Antonio Ramirez, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, in an analyst note ahead of BBVA’s results.

Unlike Spain’s biggest savings bank Caixabank, which took a hit from the new rules in the first quarter, analyst expect Spain’s second-biggest bank to set aside the bulk of its 4 billion euros in provisioning and capital demands in the second half of 2012.

Under European Banking Authority (EBA) requirements published in December, BBVA had a capital shortfall of 6.3 billion. The bank has said it has already filled more than half the gap with measures including debt swaps.

BBVA said in February it would need to set aside 1 billion euros to reach a 9 percent capital ratio by June.

Units in Latin America will likely offset a weak performance in its home market in the first quarter, with Mexico seen as one of the biggest drivers in BBVA’s first-quarter results.

BBVA’s net profit is seen falling 17.8 percent in the first quarter to 945.4 million euros, with Mexico contributing for almost half of profit, according to Credit Suisse.

Expensive funding and difficult access to markets are squeezing Spanish lenders, with the yield on 10-year government bonds rising as high as 6 percent and pushing banks’ borrowing costs higher.

BBVA reports results before the market opens on Wednesday, alongside smaller peer Bankinter, seen posting a 14-percent fall in first-quarter earnings, analysts’ forecasts show. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Editing by Sonya Dowsett and David Holmes)