UPDATE 3-Spain's BBVA to book property losses later in year

* BBVA says will meet Europe solvency target ahead of time

* Quarterly net profit 1.005 bln euros, down 13 pct

* Bankinter completes property loss provisioning (Adds details, background)

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, April 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s second biggest bank BBVA will write down property investments in coming quarters, it said on Wednesday, the latest lender to tally its losses from Spain’s real estate crash as the sector scrambles to show regulators it is still solvent.

Worries about Spanish banks are at the heart of the euro zone crisis as the economy shrinks and more Spaniards lose their jobs and default on their loans, potentially pushing up the cost of a bailout for the financial sector.

BBVA said it had hit solvency targets set by European regulators ahead of time in the first quarter without recourse to public money, selling off core assets or chipping into its dividend.

Under pressure to persuade investors that they will not need more state cash or international rescue, Spain’s banks are shoring up capital under European guidelines and belatedly writing down losses linked to a 2008 property bust.

BBVA said it had to set aside about 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in provisions against Spanish property assets in a presentation accompanying first quarter results, where net profit fell 13 percent on year.

The bulk of the writedown would be made in coming quarters, Chief Executive Angel Cano told analysts, while the bank built up capital levels to satisfy European regulators.

BBVA shares rose 3.8 percent at 1050 GMT, in line with Spanish peers.

BBVA is one of five Spanish banks classed as systemic by the European Banking Authority in December and given until the end of June to raise their capital levels in order to protect against sovereign debt default.

The lender said it had achieved a core capital ratio - a measure of resilience - of 10.7 percent, higher than the EBA target of 9 percent.

JP Morgan said BBVA was lagging rival Santander in the property clean-up, with coverage of capital against property assets at 34 percent against Santander’s 50 percent.

FURTHER TO FALL?

Spain’s latest banking reform, introduced two months ago, urged banks to put aside around 54 billion euros of provisions to mop up property losses, and encouraged mergers and cost cutting without the help of state cash.

Spanish peers Banesto and Caixabank took a hit on toxic real estate assets in their first-quarter results released earlier this month.

Bankinter, one of Spain’s least exposed lenders to the property crash, said on Wednesday it had set aside all provisions needed to meet the government’s demands, writing down 139 million euros in losses in the first quarter.

The banking reform is based on June 2011 real estate exposure. Since then, property prices have fallen further, leading economists to fear the funding gap could be much wider than that outlined by the government.

Societe Generale expects house prices to decline another 15 percent over the next two years.

“This means that exposure to defaults may have deteriorated further, so the extra provision might not be as sound as it appears,” said Carlo Tommaselli, analyst at Societe Generale.

More Spaniards are defaulting on debt, with loans in arrears climbing to their highest levels in 18 years in February. However, BBVA reported a steady bad loan ratio, unchanged from December at 4 percent of total loans.

BBVA reported first-quarter net profit of 1 billion euros, slightly ahead of analysts’ forecasts, driven by its Mexican business.

Spain accounts for less than a quarter of group profit at the bank which has expanded abroad into Latin America, the United States and Turkey. Net profit halved at the Spanish division. ($1 = 0.7574 euros) (Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by David Holmes and Helen Massy-Beresford; Editing by Peter Graff)