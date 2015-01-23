FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA to sell 4.9 pct of Citic for $1.7 billion
#Financials
January 23, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's BBVA to sell 4.9 pct of Citic for $1.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA said on Friday it has agreed to sell a 4.9 percent stake in China’s Citic Bank to UBS for HK$13.136 billion ($1.69 billion), booking net capital gains of around 400 million euros ($450.40 million).

UBS will then transfer the stake to Xinhu Zhongbao , BBVA said in a statement to the stock market regulator in Madrid.

Following the sale, which is expected to be finalised in the first quarter and will strengthen it Fully Loaded Common Equity Tier 1 by 20 basis points, the Spanish bank will retain a 4.7 percent stake in the Chinese bank, it said. ($1 = 7.7513 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Reporting by Jose Rodriguez, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

