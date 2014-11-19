Spain's BBVA says to raise around 2 bln euros in capital hike

MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said in a presentation it expects to raise about 2 billion euros (2.51 billion US dollar) in a capital hike linked to its acquisition of a 15 percent stake in Turkish lender Garanti from Dogus Holding.

Books for the capital raising announced on Wednesday, which is being done through an accelerated bookbuilding offer, have already been covered, a source familiar with the operation said separately.

The purchase of the additional Garanti stake will raise BBVA’s holding in the Turkish bank to 39.9 percent, and the deal should add about 250 million euros to annual net profit by 2016, BBVA said in the presentation filed with the stock exchange regulator. (1 US dollar = 0.7968 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White in Madrid and Freya Berry in London, Editing by Julien Toyer)