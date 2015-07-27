FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA sees bigger hit from Garanti buy due to weak lira
July 27, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's BBVA sees bigger hit from Garanti buy due to weak lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID July 27 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA said on Monday a transaction giving it control of Turkey’s Garanti bank would hit third quarter results by 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), a bigger sum that initially expected due to a depreciating lira currency.

BBVA had signaled an impact of 1.5 billion euros when it announced the purchase of the 14.9 percent stake in November.

It also said the transaction would cut its tier 1 capital rate by around 50 basis points, compared with the 48 points it originally predicted.

BBVA now held a 39.9 percent stake in Garanti, it said.

Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
