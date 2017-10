MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA has sold a 1.5 billion euro three-year bond at 380 basis points over mid-swaps, a source told IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service.

The senior unsecured issue carried a coupon of 4.375 percent.

The joint-lead managers were Barclays, BBVA, CA CIB and Citi.