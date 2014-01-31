FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA says interested in Catalunya Banc
January 31, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's BBVA says interested in Catalunya Banc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA said it would probably make an offer for Catalunya Caixa when it came up for auction, the third Spanish bank to express interest in the state-owned lender on Friday.

“We’ll look at it very carefully and closely, we will probably make an offer,” Chairman Francisco Gonzalez told journalists at a press conference.

Both Caixabank and Popular earlier said they were interested in the nationalised lender based in the eastern region of Catalonia. The government hopes to sell the bank by the summer. (Reporting By Sarah White, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Julien Toyer)

