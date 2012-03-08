UPDATE 1-BBVA says no capital issue needed for Unnim deal

* Deal makes BBVA Spain’s biggest bank by assets

* Sees cost savings of 800 million euros

* To add 100 mln euros in net income in 2014 (Adds details)

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, March 8 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA said on Thursday it would not have to raise capital to buy state-rescued bank Unnim in a surprise deal which makes it Spain’s biggest lender by assets, pushing ahead of rival Santander.

BBVA said late Wednesday it had paid a symbolic 1 euro for Unnim in return for 953 million euros ($1.3 billion) in state guarantees against future losses, in the latest takeover in a shrinking sector.

The fact that BBVA ended up with Unnim, in an auction process where smaller banks Ibercaja and Popular were tipped as the frontrunners, is a sign to the market from regulators that not all deals will be between small banks, said JP Morgan Cazenove.

“There are too many players with not enough scale to compete in this market,” the investment bank said in a research note. “Such mergers should help accelerate the clean up of the banking system ... essential for a healthy recovery of the local banks and the sustained recovery of the Spanish economy.”

Spain’s banks are under pressure to cover capital holes from a decade of reckless lending to an overheated property and construction sector. The reform of the banking sector is key in the government’s efforts to breathe life back into a moribund economy.

The BBVA purchase is likely to be first of many such deals this year as banks seek cost savings in mergers to help them conserve capital.

The purchase of Unnim would add two percent to earnings per share in two years, BBVA said, adding an estimated net income of 100 million euros by 2014. BBVA said the deal would result in around 800 million euros of cost savings.

Unnim, a retail bank with 1 million customers, doubles BBVA’s market share in the rich industrial region of Catalonia, home to Spain’s second city Barcelona.

The bank will increase its size in Spain to 340 billion euros of total assets, the largest in Spain, slightly above Santander with 338 billion euros, said JP Morgan Cazenove.

Banco de Valencia, Catalunya Caixa and NovaCaixaGalicia are the remaining state-rescued banks to be sold off by the Bank of Spain.