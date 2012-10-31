UPDATE 2-BBVA profit almost halves as property clean-up drags on

* BBVA 9-month net profit 1.7 billion euros

* Writedowns on real estate two thirds completed

* Bad loans rate increases (Adds CEO, analyst comment)

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - BBVA’s nine-month profits were nearly cut in half after Spain’s second-biggest bank wrote off more than a billion euros of losses on bad property investments.

The writedowns are part of Spain’s efforts to push its banks to recognise billions of euros of bad loans from a housing boom and bust that forced the country to seek outside help for its weakest lenders.

The government is forcing banks to clean up balance sheets in the hope of restoring faith in the banking system and getting credit flowing again to families and businesses.

BBVA said on Wednesday it wrote off 1.6 billion euros of losses on soured real estate assets in the third quarter, which dwarfed profits of 146 million euros ($189.48 million).

The bank’s nine-month net profit came in at 1.7 billion euros, down 47 percent and in line with analyst expectations.

It has made two thirds of the real estate writedowns required under Spanish law. It still has 1.6 billion euros of losses to absorb in the fourth quarter.

BBVA Chief Executive Angel Cano told analysts he expected bad loans to rise in both the real estate and business sectors in 2013, although not substantially.

Spain’s banks face tough economic conditions, given that the country fell deeper into recession in the third quarter, while the cost of living has risen sharply because of tax rises linked to budget deficit targets agreed with Europe.

Recession, unemployment and inflation has pushed more households and businesses to default on loans so that bad debts reached record highs in August.

“Issues in Spain continue to weigh, with margin and asset quality pressure continuing to be problematic,” Patrick Lee, analyst at Royal Bank of Canada, said.

The bank’s bad loans rose to 4.8 percent of the total loan book, up from 4.1 percent one year ago. In Spain, they jumped to 6.5 percent from 5.1 percent at end-June largely due to the inclusion of smaller lender Unnim for the first time.

BBVA and larger rival Santander have cut exposure to Spain by expanding abroad. But Spain still accounts for 29 percent of BBVA’s gross income.

Profits from BBVA’s Mexican business rose 4 percent during the nine months to 1.3 billion euros. The bank’s Eurasian unit, which includes Turkey, produced a net profit rise of 13 percent.

CEO Cano said he had no plans to float the Mexican business in the short term. Rival Santander raised $4 billion in a record issue for Latin America’s second-largest economy in September.

BBVA and Santander easily passed an independent “stress test” in September that showed they would have a substantial capital surplus in an extreme economic downturn.

Santander, the euro zone’s largest bank by market capitalisation, last week reported a 66 percent drop in nine-month profits as writedowns on bad property investments almost wiped out its third-quarter profit.